O'Hare - Doyle

Dr. Edward and Veronica Doyle of Chaffee, Missouri, announce the engagement of their son, Dr. Edward John Doyle III of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to Dr. Clare Bridget O'Hare of St. Louis. She is the daughter of Dr. Terence and Cheryl O'Hare of Highland Park, Illinois.

Clare graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine, Pediatric Residency Medical College of Wisconsin and is a certified member of the American Board of Pediatrics. She is Pediatric Cardiology Fellow at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.