December 15, 2018

O'Hare - Doyle

Dr. Edward and Veronica Doyle of Chaffee, Missouri, announce the engagement of their son, Dr. Edward John Doyle III of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to Dr. Clare Bridget O'Hare of St. Louis. She is the daughter of Dr. Terence and Cheryl O'Hare of Highland Park, Illinois.

Dr. Edward Doyle III and Dr. Clare O'Hare
Dr. Edward Doyle III and Dr. Clare O'Hare

Dr. Edward and Veronica Doyle of Chaffee, Missouri, announce the engagement of their son, Dr. Edward John Doyle III of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to Dr. Clare Bridget O'Hare of St. Louis. She is the daughter of Dr. Terence and Cheryl O'Hare of Highland Park, Illinois.

Clare graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine, Pediatric Residency Medical College of Wisconsin and is a certified member of the American Board of Pediatrics. She is Pediatric Cardiology Fellow at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Edward is a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School, Rockhurst University and Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He is an Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery Resident at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

The couple plans to be married in Tuscany, Italy, in 2021.

