EngagementsJanuary 19, 2019

Miinch - VanBooven

Miinch - VanBooven

Patti Miinch and the late Steve Miinch of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Miinch to Seth VanBooven, both of Jefferson City, Missouri. He is the son of John and Linda VanBooven of Hermann, Missouri. Jennifer is a 2008 graduate of Meadow Heights High School in Patton, Missouri. She received a Bachelor's of Science in biology from Lindenwood University in 2013, a Master's of Public Health in biosecurity and disaster preparedness and epidemiology from Saint Louis University College for Public Health and Social Justice in 2015, and a Master's of Art in emergency management and homeland security from Arizona State University in 2017. She is employed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as the Bureau Chief for the Bureau of Immunizations in Jefferson City, Missouri. Seth is a 2008 graduate of Hermann High School in Hermann. He received his associate's degree in network system technology from Linn State Technical College in 2014. He is employed by Shelter Mutual Insurance Company as a support center analyst in Columbia, Missouri Their wedding is planned for Feb. 16 at St. George Catholic Church in Hermann.

Jennifer Miinch and Seth VanBooven
Jennifer Miinch and Seth VanBooven

Patti Miinch and the late Steve Miinch of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Miinch to Seth VanBooven, both of Jefferson City, Missouri. He is the son of John and Linda VanBooven of Hermann, Missouri.

Jennifer is a 2008 graduate of Meadow Heights High School in Patton, Missouri. She received a Bachelor’s of Science in biology from Lindenwood University in 2013, a Master’s of Public Health in biosecurity and disaster preparedness and epidemiology from Saint Louis University College for Public Health and Social Justice in 2015, and a Master’s of Art in emergency management and homeland security from Arizona State University in 2017. She is employed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as the Bureau Chief for the Bureau of Immunizations in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Seth is a 2008 graduate of Hermann High School in Hermann. He received his associate’s degree in network system technology from Linn State Technical College in 2014. He is employed by Shelter Mutual Insurance Company as a support center analyst in Columbia, Missouri

Their wedding is planned for Feb. 16 at St. George Catholic Church in Hermann.

