All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsFebruary 2, 2019

Knepper - Leimer

The parents of Shianne Knepper of Old Appleton and Andrew Leimer of Cape Girardeau announce their children's engagement. Shianne is the daughter of Jamie Buchheit of Old Appleton and the late Robbin Buchheit. Andrew is the son of Lee Leimer and Lisa Smith, both of Cape Girardeau...

Andrew Leimer and Shianne Knepper
Andrew Leimer and Shianne Knepper

The parents of Shianne Knepper of Old Appleton and Andrew Leimer of Cape Girardeau announce their children's engagement. Shianne is the daughter of Jamie Buchheit of Old Appleton and the late Robbin Buchheit. Andrew is the son of Lee Leimer and Lisa Smith, both of Cape Girardeau.

Shianne is a 2010 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She received an Associate of the Arts in business administration in 2012 from Three Rivers College. She is the national accounts coordinator at the Southeast Missourian.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Andrew is a 2011 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a minor in criminology in 2015 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a customer support representative at Vintage Software in Jackson.

An Oct. 5 wedding is planned in Old Appleton.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy