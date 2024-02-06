Knepper - Leimer

The parents of Shianne Knepper of Old Appleton and Andrew Leimer of Cape Girardeau announce their children's engagement. Shianne is the daughter of Jamie Buchheit of Old Appleton and the late Robbin Buchheit. Andrew is the son of Lee Leimer and Lisa Smith, both of Cape Girardeau.
Shianne is a 2010 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She received an Associate of the Arts in business administration in 2012 from Three Rivers College. She is the national accounts coordinator at the Southeast Missourian.
Andrew is a 2011 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a minor in criminology in 2015 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a customer support representative at Vintage Software in Jackson.
An Oct. 5 wedding is planned in Old Appleton.
