Hopkins-Hall

Matthew and Barbara Hopkins of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa N. Hopkins to John N. Hall, both of Madison, Wisconsin. He is the son of Barb Caverly-Arnot of St. Louis and Steve Hall of Las Vegas.
Melissa is a 2015 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with honors and a Bachelor of Arts in Romance Languages with an emphasis in Spanish in 2019 from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is pursuing a doctorate in Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
John is a 2015 graduate of Oakville High School in St. Louis and received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry in 2019 from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is a production chemist for Mirus Bio in Madison.
An October wedding is planned at Sweet Pecan Farms in rural Cape Girardeau County. The couple will reside in Madison.
