Hopkins-Hall

Matthew and Barbara Hopkins of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa N. Hopkins to John N. Hall, both of Madison, Wisconsin. He is the son of Barb Caverly-Arnot of St. Louis and Steve Hall of Las Vegas.

Melissa is a 2015 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with honors and a Bachelor of Arts in Romance Languages with an emphasis in Spanish in 2019 from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is pursuing a doctorate in Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.