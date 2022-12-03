All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsSeptember 3, 2022

Hopkins-Hall

Matthew and Barbara Hopkins of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa N. Hopkins to John N. Hall, both of Madison, Wisconsin. He is the son of Barb Caverly-Arnot of St. Louis and Steve Hall of Las Vegas. Melissa is a 2015 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. ...

John Hall and Melissa Hopkins
John Hall and Melissa Hopkins

Matthew and Barbara Hopkins of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa N. Hopkins to John N. Hall, both of Madison, Wisconsin. He is the son of Barb Caverly-Arnot of St. Louis and Steve Hall of Las Vegas.

Melissa is a 2015 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with honors and a Bachelor of Arts in Romance Languages with an emphasis in Spanish in 2019 from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is pursuing a doctorate in Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

John is a 2015 graduate of Oakville High School in St. Louis and received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry in 2019 from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is a production chemist for Mirus Bio in Madison.

An October wedding is planned at Sweet Pecan Farms in rural Cape Girardeau County. The couple will reside in Madison.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Schwettman-Belcik
EngagementsMar. 5, 2022
Schwettman-Belcik
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 5, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy