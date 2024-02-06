Conrad -- Middleton

Robert and Gayle Conrad of Jackson annouce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Rachelle Conrad to Tyler Drake Middleton. He is the son of Timothy Middleton and Lorna and Aaron Freed, all of Advance, Missouri.

Morgan is a 2013 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School, She received an associate's degree in nursing in 2016 from Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is working toward her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Southeast Missouri State University, expecting to graduate this summer. She is a registered nurse in the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Southeast Hospital.