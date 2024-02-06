All sections
EngagementsOctober 6, 2018

Buerck - Bollinger

Brad and Daphine Buerck of Perryville, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Chantil Buerck of Perryville, to Spencer Bollinger of Patton, Missouri. He is the son of Johnna Bollinger of Patton and Neal Bollinger of Sedgewickville, Missouri...

Spencer Bollinger and Chantil Buerck
Spencer Bollinger and Chantil Buerck

Brad and Daphine Buerck of Perryville, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Chantil Buerck of Perryville, to Spencer Bollinger of Patton, Missouri. He is the son of Johnna Bollinger of Patton and Neal Bollinger of Sedgewickville, Missouri.

Chantil is a graduate of Meadow Heights High School in Patton. She received a bachelor's degree in nursing in 2013 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a school nurse at Meadow Heights School District and part-time nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Spencer is a graduate of Meadow Heights High School. He works at Bollinger Poultry and is owner/operator of Spencer Bollinger Excavating in Patton.

An Oct. 20 wedding is planned at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri.

Story Tags
Engagements
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

