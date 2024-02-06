Bohnert -- Glueck

Micheal and Angela Benoit of Waynesville, Missouri, and Michael and Stephanie Bohnert of Perryville, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Nichole Danielle Bohnert, to James Tyler Glueck, both of Scott City. He is the son of James and Sandra Glueck of Scott City.
Nichole is a 2008 graduate of Perryville High School. She received a bachelor's degree of health sciences in radiologic technology from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2012. She is a CT technologist at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Tyler is a 2009 graduate of Scott City High School. He received an associate's degree in radiologic technology from Southeast College of Nursing and Health Sciences in 2011. He is a CT technologist at Saint Francis Medical Center.
A Sept. 30 wedding is planned in Kelso, Missouri.
