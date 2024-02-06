Bauman-Emmons

Steve and Angie Bauman of Festus, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Laura Evelyn Bauman, of Festus to Troy Michael Emmons of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is the son of Steve and Laura Emmons.

Laura is a 2014 graduate of Festus High School. She received a bachelor's degree in dietetics in 2018, a master's degree in mental health counseling in 2020 and a specialist in education in 2021 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a clinical coordinator at Gibson Center for Behavioral Change and is an adjunct faculty member at Southeast.