Bauman-Emmons

Steve and Angie Bauman of Festus, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Laura Evelyn Bauman, of Festus to Troy Michael Emmons of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is the son of Steve and Laura Emmons.
Laura is a 2014 graduate of Festus High School. She received a bachelor's degree in dietetics in 2018, a master's degree in mental health counseling in 2020 and a specialist in education in 2021 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a clinical coordinator at Gibson Center for Behavioral Change and is an adjunct faculty member at Southeast.
Troy is a 2014 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School. He graduated from Linn State Technical College in 2020 and works at Alliance Water in Cape Girardeau.
An October wedding is planned at Rusted Route Farms, and the couple will reside in the Gordonville area.
