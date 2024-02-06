Bahn -- Ardoin

Dr. Taylor and Nancy Bahn announce the engagement of their daughter, Agnes Carsen Eileen Bahn, to Gerard Patrick Ardoin. He is the son of Dr. Patrick and Candida Ardoin of Bradenton, Florida.

Bahn is a 2007 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology in 2011 from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. In 2013 she graduated with a Master of Science degree in biological sciences from Mississippi College in Clinton. She is a fourth-year medical student at AUC-St. Maarten in New York City and plans to graduate in May.