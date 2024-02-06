All sections
EngagementsJanuary 13, 2018

Bahn -- Ardoin

Dr. Taylor and Nancy Bahn announce the engagement of their daughter, Agnes Carsen Eileen Bahn, to Gerard Patrick Ardoin. He is the son of Dr. Patrick and Candida Ardoin of Bradenton, Florida. Bahn is a 2007 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. ...

Gerard Ardoin and Carsen Bahn
Gerard Ardoin and Carsen Bahn

Dr. Taylor and Nancy Bahn announce the engagement of their daughter, Agnes Carsen Eileen Bahn, to Gerard Patrick Ardoin. He is the son of Dr. Patrick and Candida Ardoin of Bradenton, Florida.

Bahn is a 2007 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology in 2011 from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. In 2013 she graduated with a Master of Science degree in biological sciences from Mississippi College in Clinton. She is a fourth-year medical student at AUC-St. Maarten in New York City and plans to graduate in May.

Ardoin graduated in 2006 from Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Florida. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology in 2011 from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville and a Master of Science degree in biomedical sciences from Mississippi College in 2012. He is also in his fourth year at AUC-St. Maarten and will receive his doctor of medicine degree in May.

A May wedding is planned at the bride's family home, Taylor Oaks Farm.

