Thefts

Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

First-degree burglary, first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Hackberry Street.

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Spring Avenue.

Property damage and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on Perryville Road.

Fraud was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

First-degree property damage and first-degree arson were reported on Kiwanis Drive.

Property damage was reported on Walnut Street.