August 26, 2023

Police report8-27-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Aquamsi Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Bessie Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Aspen Drive.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Washington Avenue.

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Endangering the welfare of a child was reported on Themis Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Interstate 55.
  • Trespassing and making a false declaration were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Walnut Street.
  • Detained/conveyed mentally disordered person who is likely to harm self/others was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • First-degree terrorist threat was reported on South Ellis Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Theresa M. Randol, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Howard E. Bellew, 67, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Michael P. Vincent Sr., 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violation of order of protection and first-degree harassment.
  • Keith D. Carter, 30, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Mathew C. Foulks, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Police/Fire Reports

