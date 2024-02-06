Police report8-27-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Aquamsi Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Bessie Street.
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Aspen Drive.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Washington Avenue.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported.
- Theft was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Endangering the welfare of a child was reported on Themis Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Interstate 55.
- Trespassing and making a false declaration were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Walnut Street.
- Detained/conveyed mentally disordered person who is likely to harm self/others was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- First-degree terrorist threat was reported on South Ellis Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Theresa M. Randol, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Howard E. Bellew, 67, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Michael P. Vincent Sr., 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violation of order of protection and first-degree harassment.
- Keith D. Carter, 30, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Mathew C. Foulks, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license.