Arrests

Carlyn L (Wise) Boutwell, 52, of Jackson was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant for failure to appear for amphetamine possession.

Stephen C. Langston, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrests, failure to display plates and failure to stop at stop sign.

Cameron G. Sheren, 18, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kyler B. Hale, 26, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas E. Robinson, 41, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.