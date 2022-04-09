Police report 9-4-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Lacey Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Hickory Street.
- Stealing and fraud were reported.
- Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft and second-degree property damage were reported.
- Theft was reported on Lexington Avenue.
- Shoplifting and resisting/interfering with warrant arrest were reported on Broadway.
Miscellaneous
- Weapon violation was reported on Wisteria Drive.
- Unlawful use of dumpster was reported on North Hanover Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Aspen Drive.
- Fraud was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Fraud was reported on Mimosa Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Fraud was reported.
- Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported.
- Probation/parole violation was reported.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Broadway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Zadrin D. Nunley Sr., 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful possession of firearm and unlawful use of firearm.
- John M. McKibben, 64, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault special victim.
- Catherine J. Gaines, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for financial exploitation of disabled person.
- Adria L. Robinson, 29, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for no seatbelt and a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license.
- Kenneth J. Ward, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Gary W. Dudley, Jr., 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Cynthia D. Ruiz, 62, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for operating vehicle on highway without valid license.
- Billy J. Bradley, 52, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Justin A. Ramos, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for a possession of controlled substance and probation violation for stealing a motor vehicle.
- Kelly C. Simpson, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs.
- James A. Barks, 51, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
- Todd M. Beasley, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Larry W. Luttrull, 55, of Delta was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Glen A. Trainer, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for possession and a Butler County warrant for probation violation for non-support.
- Jerry D. Nix, 73, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree child molestation and fourth-degree domestic assault.
DWI
- Kenneth G. Swan, 55, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.