September 3, 2022

Police report 9-4-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Lacey Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Hickory Street.
  • Stealing and fraud were reported.
  • Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft and second-degree property damage were reported.
  • Theft was reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • Shoplifting and resisting/interfering with warrant arrest were reported on Broadway.
Miscellaneous

  • Weapon violation was reported on Wisteria Drive.
  • Unlawful use of dumpster was reported on North Hanover Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Aspen Drive.
  • Fraud was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Fraud was reported on Mimosa Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
  • Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported.
  • Probation/parole violation was reported.
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Broadway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Zadrin D. Nunley Sr., 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful possession of firearm and unlawful use of firearm.
  • John M. McKibben, 64, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault special victim.
  • Catherine J. Gaines, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for financial exploitation of disabled person.
  • Adria L. Robinson, 29, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for no seatbelt and a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license.
  • Kenneth J. Ward, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Gary W. Dudley, Jr., 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Cynthia D. Ruiz, 62, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for operating vehicle on highway without valid license.
  • Billy J. Bradley, 52, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Justin A. Ramos, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for a possession of controlled substance and probation violation for stealing a motor vehicle.
  • Kelly C. Simpson, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs.
  • James A. Barks, 51, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
  • Todd M. Beasley, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
  • Larry W. Luttrull, 55, of Delta was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Glen A. Trainer, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for possession and a Butler County warrant for probation violation for non-support.
  • Jerry D. Nix, 73, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree child molestation and fourth-degree domestic assault.

DWI

  • Kenneth G. Swan, 55, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

