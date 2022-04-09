Police report 9-4-22

Miscellaneous

Failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Broadway.

Failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Broadway.

Unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.

Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on Siemers Drive.

Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on Siemers Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

Fraud was reported on Mimosa Drive.

Fraud was reported on Mimosa Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Fraud was reported on South Spring Avenue.

Fraud was reported on South Spring Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Aspen Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Aspen Drive.

Unlawful use of dumpster was reported on North Hanover Street.

Unlawful use of dumpster was reported on North Hanover Street.

Weapon violation was reported on Wisteria Drive.

Weapon violation was reported on Wisteria Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Zadrin D. Nunley Sr., 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful possession of firearm and unlawful use of firearm.

John M. McKibben, 64, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault special victim.

Catherine J. Gaines, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for financial exploitation of disabled person.

Adria L. Robinson, 29, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for no seatbelt and a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license.

Kenneth J. Ward, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Gary W. Dudley, Jr., 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Cynthia D. Ruiz, 62, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for operating vehicle on highway without valid license.

Billy J. Bradley, 52, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Justin A. Ramos, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for a possession of controlled substance and probation violation for stealing a motor vehicle.

Kelly C. Simpson, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs.

James A. Barks, 51, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.

Todd M. Beasley, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.

Larry W. Luttrull, 55, of Delta was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Glen A. Trainer, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for possession and a Butler County warrant for probation violation for non-support.