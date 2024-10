Kristian R. Troxel, 24, of Fruitland was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrests

Adam O. Lopez, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.

Steven J. Pettigrew, 60, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant for a probation and parole violation for resisting arrest.

Misty D. Blair, 38, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance.

Dustin E. Williams 34, of Delta was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle, third-degree assault and third-degree domestic assault.

Austin G. Edwards, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for peace disturbance.

Jared R. Carden, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.