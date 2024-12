Arrests

Darryl D. Jackson Jr., 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance.

Amanda R. Leek, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for driving while intoxicated.

Bobra N. Brashers, 48, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

George Hamilton III, 32, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was arrested on a Pemiscot County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for second-degree domestic assault.

Joshua A. Canoy, 31, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and a Scott County warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs.

Michelle T. Tobias, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.

Taylor C. Pierce, 30, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for stealing.

Jessica D. Holmes, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving under the influence.

Jacob D. Hovis, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for non-support.