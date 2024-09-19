Police report 9-19-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
Thefts
• Theft and forgery were reported on Good Hope Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Burglary was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Aquamsi Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
DWI
• Driving while intoxicated was reported on Good Hope Street.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported.
• Property damage was reported.
• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Ellis Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Assault
• Assault was reported in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street.
Thefts
• Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Bent Creek Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Hickory Street.
• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Theft ws reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
• Property damage was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Sara Street.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.