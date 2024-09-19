All sections
September 19, 2024

Police report 9-19-24

Cape Girardeau and Jackson police report multiple arrests, thefts, and property damage incidents. Key highlights include several warrant arrests, various thefts, and multiple cases of property damage.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

Thefts

• Theft and forgery were reported on Good Hope Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Burglary was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Aquamsi Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

DWI

• Driving while intoxicated was reported on Good Hope Street.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported.

• Property damage was reported.

• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Ellis Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Assault

• Assault was reported in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street.

Thefts

• Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Bent Creek Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Hickory Street.

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft ws reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

• Property damage was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Sara Street.

• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.

