Arrests

James E. Mahurian, 49, of Desloge, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of stealing and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joe M. Swann, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Kyle T. Jaco, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trent P. Tanchek, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Jonathan L. Valentine, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.

Luis L. Wolters, 32, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failue to follow judge's orders for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked and leaving the scene of an accident.