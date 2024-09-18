Police report 9-18-24

• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Assault

• Assault was reported in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street.

Thefts

• Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Bent Creek Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Hickory Street.

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft ws reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

• Property damage was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Sara Street.

• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.