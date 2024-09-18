All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 18, 2024

Police report 9-18-24

Cape Girardeau Police responded to multiple incidents including thefts, burglary, and property damage. A warrant arrest occurred on William Street, and fraud was also reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

Thefts

• Theft and forgery were reported on Good Hope Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Burglary was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Aquamsi Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported.

• Property damage was reported.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Assault

• Assault was reported in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street.

Thefts

• Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Bent Creek Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Hickory Street.

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft ws reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

• Property damage was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Sara Street.

• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy