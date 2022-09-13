Police report 9/13/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest was reported on North Frederick Street.

Assaults

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.

Fourth-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported at Arena Park/SEMO District Fair.

Third-degree assault and armed criminal action were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

Assault was reported on North Frederick Street.

Assault was reported on William Street.

Second-degree assault was reported on Lions Way.

Thefts

Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft of a vehicle was reported.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Second-degree burglary was reported on Village Drive.

Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.

Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

Fraud was reported.

First-degree property damage was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage were reported on Broadway.

Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building was reported on Whitener Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest was reported on Lions Way.

Tampering or attempted tampering with a victim was reported on Good Hope Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on Lions Way.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

First-degree trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.

Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on North Kingshighway.

Property damage was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful use of weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building resulting in death or injury were reported on Themis Street.

Shots fired was reported on Camellia Drive.