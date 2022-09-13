Police report 9/13/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Frederick Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Second-degree assault was reported on Lions Way.
- Assault was reported on William Street.
- Assault was reported on North Frederick Street.
- Third-degree assault and armed criminal action were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- Fourth-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported at Arena Park/SEMO District Fair.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Assault was reported.
Thefts
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Village Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported.
- Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported.
- First-degree property damage was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage were reported on Broadway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building was reported on Whitener Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest was reported on Lions Way.
- Tampering or attempted tampering with a victim was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on Lions Way.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on North Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful use of weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building resulting in death or injury were reported on Themis Street.
- Shots fired was reported on Camellia Drive.
- First-degree harassment and ex parte or full order protection violation were reported on Delwin Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Leanna Cole, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action and domestic assault.
- Harvey Brown, 31, of Jackson was arrested on an O'Fallon, Missouri, warrant.
DWIs
- Jerrad Hovis, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Christian Owens, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to display license plates, minor in possession of alcohol and speeding.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Russell Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
- Theft was reported in 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Elmwood Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 1600 block of Ridge Road.
- Property damage was reported in the area of North High Street and state Route Y.