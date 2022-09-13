All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 13, 2022

Police report 9/13/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Frederick Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Second-degree assault was reported on Lions Way.
  • Assault was reported on William Street.
  • Assault was reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Third-degree assault and armed criminal action were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Fourth-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported at Arena Park/SEMO District Fair.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Assault was reported.

Thefts

  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Village Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported.
  • Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage were reported on Broadway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest was reported on Lions Way.
  • Tampering or attempted tampering with a victim was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on Lions Way.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful use of weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building resulting in death or injury were reported on Themis Street.
  • Shots fired was reported on Camellia Drive.
  • First-degree harassment and ex parte or full order protection violation were reported on Delwin Street.

JACKSON

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Leanna Cole, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action and domestic assault.
  • Harvey Brown, 31, of Jackson was arrested on an O'Fallon, Missouri, warrant.

DWIs

  • Jerrad Hovis, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Christian Owens, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to display license plates, minor in possession of alcohol and speeding.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Russell Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Elmwood Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1600 block of Ridge Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of North High Street and state Route Y.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy