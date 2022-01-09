Police report 9-1-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North High Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Lacey Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on Good Hope Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on South West End Boulevard.
Thefts
- Theft was reported.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- Theft was reported on Vantage Drive.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Burglary was reported on North Main Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Broadway.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Lowes Drive.
- Theft was reported on Southern Expressway.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reporter on Whitener Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- Shots fired and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance, delivery or possession of item at a county/private jail/correctional center which prisoner is prohibited from receiving were reported on Kingsway Drive.
- Shots fired and unlawful use of weapon and discharge along highway or into outbuilding were reported on College Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
- Weapon violation was reported on Normal Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Property damage was reported on North Main Street.
- Fraud was reported on Independence Street.
- First-degree property damage and first-degree harassment were reported.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, operating motor carrier vehicle with improper/defective light/signaling device/reflector or electric devices, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North West End Boulevard.
- Fraud/forgery was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirements offense were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Andrew Camp, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Jason Maloney, 19, of Jackson, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Marilyn Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Parkview Street.
- Theft was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Forest Street.
- Theft was reported in the area of Cherry Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Farmington Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Farmington Road.
- Fraud was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.