Police report 8-14-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported.
- A warrant arrest and shots fired were reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Northwoods Court.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Melrose Avenue.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident were reported on Merriwether Street.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Broadview Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Aspen Drive.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Terry Lane.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on North Fountain Street.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Broadway.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Green Acres Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident twas reported on North Kingshighway.
- Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Aspen Drive.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Fraud was reported.
- Fraud/forgery was reported on Marlin Drive.
- Shots fired, delivery of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building and first-degree assault were reported on Main Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Jeffrey E. Johnson, 44, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, of Glenallen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle.
- Lisa M. Battles, 45, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Shane M. Bohac, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for exceeding the posted speed limit.
- Carolyn M. Steck, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Cameron D. Eggiman, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
- Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Hannah L. Graham, 40, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
- Tara N. DePauw, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Tracy M. Welch, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
- Jody R. Burton, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle and second-degree burglary.
- Mark A. Thompson, 38, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to display plates.
- Cory L. Campbell, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a St. Francois County, Missouri, warrant for third-degree domestic assault.