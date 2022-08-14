All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterAugust 13, 2022
Police report 8-14-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported. n A warrant arrest and shots fired were reported on East Cape Rock Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported.
  • A warrant arrest and shots fired were reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Northwoods Court.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Melrose Avenue.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident were reported on Merriwether Street.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Burglary was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Broadview Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Aspen Drive.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Terry Lane.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on North Fountain Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Broadway.
  • Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Green Acres Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident twas reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Aspen Drive.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Fraud/forgery was reported on Marlin Drive.
  • Shots fired, delivery of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building and first-degree assault were reported on Main Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Jeffrey E. Johnson, 44, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, of Glenallen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle.
  • Lisa M. Battles, 45, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Shane M. Bohac, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for exceeding the posted speed limit.
  • Carolyn M. Steck, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Cameron D. Eggiman, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Hannah L. Graham, 40, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
  • Tara N. DePauw, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Tracy M. Welch, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
  • Jody R. Burton, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle and second-degree burglary.
  • Mark A. Thompson, 38, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to display plates.
  • Cory L. Campbell, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a St. Francois County, Missouri, warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy