Police report 8-13-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Assault
- Third-degree assault was reported.
- Fourth-degree assault, minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02%, unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree assault were reported on South Pacific Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on William Street.
Thefts
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on College Street.
- Stealing and counterfeiting were reported on South Plaza Way.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- An affray was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Failure to maintain inoperable vehicle was reported on West Rodney Drive.
- Failure to keep property free of litter was reported on West Rodney Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an acciden twas reported.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Leving the scene of an accident was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Eric J. Kimbel, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violation order of protection.
- Rachel L. Chilton, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dangerous drugs and possession of controlled substance.
- Vanessa M. Anderson, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Shelbi T. Spiva, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
- Moana K. Tofi, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Travis M. Craft, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.
- Daniel S. Cureton, 45, of Benton, Missouri, was on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.