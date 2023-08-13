Police report 8-13-23

Eric J. Kimbel, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violation order of protection.

Rachel L. Chilton, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dangerous drugs and possession of controlled substance.

Vanessa M. Anderson, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.

Shelbi T. Spiva, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

Moana K. Tofi, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Travis M. Craft, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.

