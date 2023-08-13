All sections
August 12, 2023

Police report 8-13-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Assault n Third-degree assault was reported. n Fourth-degree assault, minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02%, unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree assault were reported on South Pacific Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Assault

  • Third-degree assault was reported.
  • Fourth-degree assault, minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02%, unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree assault were reported on South Pacific Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on William Street.

Thefts

  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on College Street.
  • Stealing and counterfeiting were reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • An affray was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Failure to maintain inoperable vehicle was reported on West Rodney Drive.
  • Failure to keep property free of litter was reported on West Rodney Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an acciden twas reported.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Leving the scene of an accident was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Eric J. Kimbel, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violation order of protection.
  • Rachel L. Chilton, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dangerous drugs and possession of controlled substance.
  • Vanessa M. Anderson, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Shelbi T. Spiva, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
  • Moana K. Tofi, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Travis M. Craft, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.
  • Daniel S. Cureton, 45, of Benton, Missouri, was on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.
Police/Fire Reports

