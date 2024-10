Arrests

Scott W. Fornkohl, Jr., 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree domestic assault.

Yaunique C. Cain, 18, Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's order for first-degree burglary, third-degree domestic assault and third-degree stealing.

Raymond C. Johnson, Jr., 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for third-degree assault.

Donald F. Kitterman, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Charles County, Missouri, warrant for stealing and a St. Louis warrant for failure to appear for dangerous drugs.

Clayton D. Ezell, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense --exceeding posted limit.

Mary A. Hayward, 41, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for making a false report.