Police report 7-9-23

Brook J. Leverich, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.

Steven P. Menz, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for violation of order of protection.

Larandis Q. Banks, 28, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant for probation violation for driving under the influence.

Lakeisha N. Warren, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation order of protection.

Zhamius D. Smith, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pemiscot County warrant for first-degree murder.

Caleb J. Yount, 33, of Grassy, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.

Angela B. Poole, 52, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non support and a Scott City Police Department warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

