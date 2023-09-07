Police report 7-9-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on William Street.
- Assault was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street
- Stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported.
- Theft was reported on Linden Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Theft was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported on Hackberry Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
- theft from a vehicle was reported on Janet Drive.
- First-degree burglary and second-degree robbery were reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and fireworks violation were reported on South Pacific Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Property damage was reported on South Benton Street.
- Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Kingshighway.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Brook J. Leverich, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Steven P. Menz, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for violation of order of protection.
- Larandis Q. Banks, 28, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant for probation violation for driving under the influence.
- Lakeisha N. Warren, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation order of protection.
- Zhamius D. Smith, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pemiscot County warrant for first-degree murder.
- Caleb J. Yount, 33, of Grassy, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.
- Angela B. Poole, 52, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non support and a Scott City Police Department warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Michael A. Freeman, 61, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.