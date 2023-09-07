All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
July 8, 2023

Police report 7-9-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Minnesota Avenue. Assaults n Assault was reported on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on William Street.
  • Assault was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street
  • Stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported.
  • Theft was reported on Linden Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported on Hackberry Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • theft from a vehicle was reported on Janet Drive.
  • First-degree burglary and second-degree robbery were reported on Sheridan Drive.
  • Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and fireworks violation were reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Property damage was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Brook J. Leverich, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
  • Steven P. Menz, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for violation of order of protection.
  • Larandis Q. Banks, 28, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant for probation violation for driving under the influence.
  • Lakeisha N. Warren, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation order of protection.
  • Zhamius D. Smith, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pemiscot County warrant for first-degree murder.
  • Caleb J. Yount, 33, of Grassy, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Angela B. Poole, 52, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non support and a Scott City Police Department warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Michael A. Freeman, 61, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy