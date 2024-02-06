Police report 7-31-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Barberry Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Thefts
- Theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Stealing was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Independence Street.
- Stealing was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Stealing and passing a bad check were reported on William Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, knowingly operating a motor vehicle without operable license lams/tail lamps, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, littering, physical injury or property damage and delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on Broadway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Themis Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Independence Street.
- Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon and felony controlled substance were reported on Big Bend Road.
- Domestic animal at large, failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirements were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jason L. Gipson, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for stealing.
- Derek M. Wheeler, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for delivery of a controlled substance and two-counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
- Holly L. Moore, 32, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.