Police report 7-31-22

Miscellaneous

Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, knowingly operating a motor vehicle without operable license lams/tail lamps, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, littering, physical injury or property damage and delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on Broadway.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Themis Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Independence Street.

Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon and felony controlled substance were reported on Big Bend Road.

Domestic animal at large, failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirements were reported on North Henderson Avenue.