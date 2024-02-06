All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
July 30, 2022

Police report 7-31-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway. n A warrant arrest was reported on Barberry Street. n A warrant arrest was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Barberry Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Thefts

  • Theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Stealing was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Independence Street.
  • Stealing was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Stealing and passing a bad check were reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Independence Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, knowingly operating a motor vehicle without operable license lams/tail lamps, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, littering, physical injury or property damage and delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on Broadway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Themis Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Independence Street.
  • Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon and felony controlled substance were reported on Big Bend Road.
  • Domestic animal at large, failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirements were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jason L. Gipson, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for stealing.
  • Derek M. Wheeler, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for delivery of a controlled substance and two-counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Holly L. Moore, 32, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy