Police report 7-30-23

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported.

Theft from a building and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Ellis Street.

Theft of a leased or rented property was reported on South Kingshighway.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported.

Miscellaneous

Second-degree property damage and second-degree trespassing were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Big Bend Road.

Leaving the scene of an accident with $1,000 worth of property damage was reported on Normal Avenue.

Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Hanover Street.

Tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Clark Avenue.

Identity theft or attempted identity theft were reported.

First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit device and passing a bad check were reported on South Kingshighway.

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Henderson Avenue.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Pacific Street.

Possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Independence Street.

Receiving stolen property, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, possession of burglary tools, unlawful use of a weapon, possess a weapon and a felony controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported on Shirley Drive.

Domestic animal at large was reported on South Hanover Street.

Abuse or neglect of a child was reported.