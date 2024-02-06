Police report 7-30-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Pacific Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault, second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported on Clark Avenue.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Third-degree assault was reported on Bellevue Street.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft of a leased or rented property was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft from a building and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Ellis Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Second-degree property damage and second-degree trespassing were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Big Bend Road.
- Leaving the scene of an accident with $1,000 worth of property damage was reported on Normal Avenue.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Hanover Street.
- Tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Clark Avenue.
- Identity theft or attempted identity theft were reported.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.
- Fraudulent use of credit/debit device and passing a bad check were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Pacific Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Independence Street.
- Receiving stolen property, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, possession of burglary tools, unlawful use of a weapon, possess a weapon and a felony controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Domestic animal at large was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Abuse or neglect of a child was reported.
- Walking in road when sidewalk is available was reported on South Ellis Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Deven Harris, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for second-degree domestic assault.
- Christa M. Montney, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a vehicle without a valid license and no insurance.
- Alicia M. Stoner, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Brody P. Morse, 26, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.
- Andrew T. Hanks, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting arrested and possession of a controlled substance and a Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, warrant for violation of court order.
- Chelsy N Stone, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Molly J. Murphy, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Heather A. Avery, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of controlled substance.