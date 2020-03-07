Police report 7/3/20

William S. Nunn, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation for larceny.

Jason B. Gordon, 44, of Burfordville was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for three counts of burglary and stealing.

Misty L. Stewart-Mims, 39, of Cape girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Nathan R. Donnini, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

