blotterJuly 3, 2020
Police report 7/3/20
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street. Miscellaneous n Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Big Bend Road. JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Big Bend Road.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Joshua Goza, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to register a motor vehicle.
  • Aaron Abernathy, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and impeding the flow of traffic.
  • Jared Chandler, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

Arrest

  • Brook Pearman, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County warrant.
Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2600 block of Travelers Way.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Missouri Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Eagle Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Hope Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Neal Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Blvd.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Otto Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Mulberry Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Connie Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 400 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of West Washington Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Pioneer Orchard Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Lee Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Litz Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Bainbridge Road.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive.
  • Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Terry R. Mejean, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • William S. Nunn, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation for larceny.
  • Jason B. Gordon, 44, of Burfordville was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for three counts of burglary and stealing.
  • Misty L. Stewart-Mims, 39, of Cape girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Nathan R. Donnini, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Levi R. Elledge, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
  • Theon D. Mackins, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Wayne County warrant for failure to appear for non-support and a St. Charles, Missouri, warranted for failure to appear on three counts of non-support.
  • Jason D. Goodman, 38, of Jackson was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for possession of a controlled substance, second-degree burglary and stealing and failure to obey judge's orders for possession of controlled substance.
  • Krisinda L. Cook, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
  • Rachelle D. Ing, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Loretta C. Jones, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Jason W. Steiler, 37, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for violation of court order.
  • Carrie L. Jackson, 48, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant for failure to appear for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

