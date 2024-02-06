Police report 7-21-19

Denise M. Pulley, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Michael D. Grant, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Michele R. Timmons, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cooper County/Boonville, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for expired license.

Michael L. Geralds, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a seat-belt violation.

Haqnnah R. Dockins, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Julius J. McIntosh, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Brandon S. Hinkle, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault.

John P. Hornberger, 55, of Jackson was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a parole violation for dangerous drugs.

