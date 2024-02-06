Police report 7-21-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Christopher Adams, 32, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
- Shannon Carnell, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- David Biler, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Della M. Cunningham, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Hutson Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported in the 2500 block of Peach Tree Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 1700 block of Whitelaw Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported in the 600 block of South Park Avenue. Suspect was in custody.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Sprigg and Independence streets. Suspect was in custody.
- Property damage was reported in the 1800 block of Rusmar Street.
- Interference with custody was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Jordan Green, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Jackson Trail.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Eastview Court.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Denise M. Pulley, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Michael D. Grant, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order.
- Michele R. Timmons, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cooper County/Boonville, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for expired license.
- Michael L. Geralds, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a seat-belt violation.
- Haqnnah R. Dockins, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Julius J. McIntosh, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Brandon S. Hinkle, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault.
- John P. Hornberger, 55, of Jackson was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a parole violation for dangerous drugs.
- Becky A. Williams, 37, of Morehouse, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and stealing.
- Ethan D. Coomer, 22, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Dillon L. Riggin, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau warrant for first-degree tampering.