Police report 7-20-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
n A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard.
n A warrant arrest was reported.
n A warrant arrest was reported on Luce Street.
n A warrant arrest was reported.
n A warrant arrest was reported on Perry Avenue.
DWI
n Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Kingshighway.
Thefts
n Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
n Shoplifting was reported on North Spring Avenue.
n Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
n Stealing was reported on Themis Street.
n Theft was reported.
n Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
n Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
n Excessive growth of weeds violation was reported on Independence Street.
n Second-degree property damage was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
n Robert E. St. John, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a child.
n ete Tanner, 45, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
n William J. Dicus, 62, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.
n La Quan T. Mosky, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston warrant for failure to appear for larceny.
n Kaelyn M. Stinnett, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dissemination of pornographic material without consent and violation of ex parte.
n Cynthia L. Menz, 58, no address given, was arrested on a Probation & Parole District 16A warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
n Keivon T. Smith, 24, of Caruthersville was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
n Rhonye D. Lincoln, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.
n Austin B. Shrum, 32, of Perkins was arrested on a Scott County warrant for first-degree child molestation.
DWI
n Brady O. Simmons Sr., 40, of Byrnes Mill was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.