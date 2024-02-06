All sections
July 20, 2024

Police report 7-20-24

Cape Girardeau Police and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office report multiple arrests, including warrants, thefts, and DWI incidents. Notable arrests include child abuse and molestation charges.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

n A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard.

n A warrant arrest was reported.

n A warrant arrest was reported on Luce Street.

n A warrant arrest was reported.

n A warrant arrest was reported on Perry Avenue.

DWI

n Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Kingshighway.

Thefts

n Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

n Shoplifting was reported on North Spring Avenue.

n Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

n Stealing was reported on Themis Street.

n Theft was reported.

n Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

n Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

n Excessive growth of weeds violation was reported on Independence Street.

n Second-degree property damage was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

n Robert E. St. John, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a child.

n ete Tanner, 45, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

n William J. Dicus, 62, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.

n La Quan T. Mosky, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston warrant for failure to appear for larceny.

n Kaelyn M. Stinnett, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dissemination of pornographic material without consent and violation of ex parte.

n Cynthia L. Menz, 58, no address given, was arrested on a Probation & Parole District 16A warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

n Keivon T. Smith, 24, of Caruthersville was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.

n Rhonye D. Lincoln, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.

n Austin B. Shrum, 32, of Perkins was arrested on a Scott County warrant for first-degree child molestation.

DWI

n Brady O. Simmons Sr., 40, of Byrnes Mill was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

