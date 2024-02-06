Police report 7-20-24

n Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

n Excessive growth of weeds violation was reported on Independence Street.

n Second-degree property damage was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

n Robert E. St. John, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a child.

n ete Tanner, 45, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

n William J. Dicus, 62, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.

n La Quan T. Mosky, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston warrant for failure to appear for larceny.

n Kaelyn M. Stinnett, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dissemination of pornographic material without consent and violation of ex parte.

n Cynthia L. Menz, 58, no address given, was arrested on a Probation & Parole District 16A warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

n Keivon T. Smith, 24, of Caruthersville was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.

n Rhonye D. Lincoln, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.

n Austin B. Shrum, 32, of Perkins was arrested on a Scott County warrant for first-degree child molestation.

DWI

n Brady O. Simmons Sr., 40, of Byrnes Mill was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.