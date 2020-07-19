Police report 7-19-20

Theft was reported in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.

Theft was reported in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.

Shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.

Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.

Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.

Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Olive Street.

Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Olive Street.

Miscellaneous

Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Hickory Street.

Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Weapons law violation was reported on the North Henderson Avenue.

Disorderly conduct was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Drug violation was reported in the 1100 block of North Frederick Street.

Drug equipment violation was reported at Kingshighway and Mount Auburn Road.

Drug violation was reported at Broadway and Perry Avenue.

Property damage was reported at Independence Street and West End Boulevard.

Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.

Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Themis Street.

Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Henderson Avenue.

Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street.

Disorderly conduct was reported on North Henderson Avenue.