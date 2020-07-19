All sections
July 18, 2020

Police report 7-19-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. DWI n Driving under the influence was reported on South Plaza Way. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 900 block of Hickory Street. n Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Spring Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Driving under the influence was reported on South Plaza Way.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Hickory Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Spring Avenue.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Olive Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Hickory Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Main Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported on the North Henderson Avenue.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 1100 block of North Frederick Street.
  • Drug equipment violation was reported at Kingshighway and Mount Auburn Road.
  • Drug violation was reported at Broadway and Perry Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported at Independence Street and West End Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Themis Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Henderson Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported at Penny Avenue and Dunklin Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Timothy P. Jensen, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.
  • Mitchell L. Hester, 55, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Irvetta G. Cort, 43, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Joshua D. Hormann, 31, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Police/Fire Reports

