Police report 7-19-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Driving under the influence was reported on South Plaza Way.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of Hickory Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Spring Avenue.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Olive Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Hickory Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Main Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported on the North Henderson Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported in the 1100 block of North Frederick Street.
- Drug equipment violation was reported at Kingshighway and Mount Auburn Road.
- Drug violation was reported at Broadway and Perry Avenue.
- Property damage was reported at Independence Street and West End Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Themis Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Henderson Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported at Penny Avenue and Dunklin Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Timothy P. Jensen, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.
- Mitchell L. Hester, 55, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Irvetta G. Cort, 43, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Joshua D. Hormann, 31, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.