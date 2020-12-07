All sections
blotterJuly 11, 2020

Police report 7-12-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Driving under the influence was reported at Broadway and Perry Avenue.
  • Driving under the influence was reported at Independence and North Middle streets.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Longview Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported at Shawnee Parkway and South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Propertydamage was reported in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jett D. Peru, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau probation and parole warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.
  • Edward C. Pierce, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kelsey M. Malone, 23, of Fenton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for improper registration.
  • Zachary R. Priester, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Anthony K. Wilson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for third-degree assault.
  • Charles E. Jones, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary/stealing.
  • Ryle S. Caler, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting or interfering with arrest and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Chase Sawyer, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated
  • Rebecca McCormick, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of displaying plates of another, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Stephen Vanamberg, 70, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Tyler Brown, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • John Bivins, 23, of Barlow, Kentucky, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, failure to have insurance and a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Rosamund Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Bast Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 4700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of West Adams Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 2300 block of Providence Drrive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 4700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Oak Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
Police/Fire Reports

