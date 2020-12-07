Police report 7-12-20

Jett D. Peru, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau probation and parole warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.

Edward C. Pierce, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelsey M. Malone, 23, of Fenton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for improper registration.

Zachary R. Priester, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.

Anthony K. Wilson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for third-degree assault.

Charles E. Jones, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary/stealing.