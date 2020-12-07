Police report 7-12-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Driving under the influence was reported at Broadway and Perry Avenue.
- Driving under the influence was reported at Independence and North Middle streets.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Longview Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported at Shawnee Parkway and South Minnesota Avenue.
- Propertydamage was reported in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jett D. Peru, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau probation and parole warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.
- Edward C. Pierce, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kelsey M. Malone, 23, of Fenton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for improper registration.
- Zachary R. Priester, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
- Anthony K. Wilson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for third-degree assault.
- Charles E. Jones, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary/stealing.
- Ryle S. Caler, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting or interfering with arrest and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Chase Sawyer, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated
- Rebecca McCormick, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of displaying plates of another, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Stephen Vanamberg, 70, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Tyler Brown, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- John Bivins, 23, of Barlow, Kentucky, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, failure to have insurance and a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Rosamund Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Bast Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
- Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 4700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of West Adams Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Trespassing was reported in the 2300 block of Providence Drrive.
- Fraud was reported in the 4700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Oak Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.