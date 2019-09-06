All sections
June 8, 2019
Police report 6-9-19
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ronnie Parmer, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Christopher Norris, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Shanella P. Fann, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • James W. R. Bates, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Jacob L. Cripps, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Anthony N. Lucas, 31, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Clayton C. Thompson, 40, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Germond M. Cobb, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 2327 Bell Ridge Pike.
  • Theft was reported at 909 Hackberry St.
  • Burglary was reported at 1340 W. Cape Rock Road.
  • Stealing was reported at 1406 Bloomfield St.
  • Stealing was reported at 1306 Good Hope St.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at South Hanover and William streets.
  • Assault was reported at 808 S. Benton St. Suspect was in custody pending charges.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Fountain Street.
Summons

  • Timothy H. Fischbeck, 62, was issued a summons for operating a business without a license.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported.
  • Property damage was reported at 410 Kiwanis Drive.
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at 3105 Mimosa Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Dustin J. Sturgeon, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at a stop sign.
  • Brooke M. Lee, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine.
  • Caleb P. Koeppel, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to register a motor vehicle.
  • Christopher D. Miles, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Lisa G. Cianfone, 48, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage and second-degree stealing a controlled substance.
  • Chad B. Peltz, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage and second-degree stealing a constrolled substance.
