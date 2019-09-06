Police report 6-9-19

Dustin J. Sturgeon, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Brooke M. Lee, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine.

Caleb P. Koeppel, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Christopher D. Miles, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Lisa G. Cianfone, 48, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage and second-degree stealing a controlled substance.

