Police report 6-9-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Ronnie Parmer, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Christopher Norris, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Shanella P. Fann, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- James W. R. Bates, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Jacob L. Cripps, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Anthony N. Lucas, 31, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
- Clayton C. Thompson, 40, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Germond M. Cobb, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 2327 Bell Ridge Pike.
- Theft was reported at 909 Hackberry St.
- Burglary was reported at 1340 W. Cape Rock Road.
- Stealing was reported at 1406 Bloomfield St.
- Stealing was reported at 1306 Good Hope St.
Assaults
- Assault was reported at South Hanover and William streets.
- Assault was reported at 808 S. Benton St. Suspect was in custody pending charges.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Fountain Street.
Summons
- Timothy H. Fischbeck, 62, was issued a summons for operating a business without a license.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported.
- Property damage was reported at 410 Kiwanis Drive.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at 3105 Mimosa Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Dustin J. Sturgeon, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Brooke M. Lee, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine.
- Caleb P. Koeppel, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Christopher D. Miles, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Lisa G. Cianfone, 48, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage and second-degree stealing a controlled substance.
- Chad B. Peltz, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage and second-degree stealing a constrolled substance.