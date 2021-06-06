Police report 6-6-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of Benton Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of Bellevue Street.
- Assault was reported.
Thefts
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of South Benton Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of South Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported in the 600 block of Whitelaw Avenue.
- Larceny was reported.
- Burglary was reported in the 1100 block of North Fountain Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 3700 block of Old Hopper Road.
- Burglary was reported in the 2500 block of Ranchito Drive.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 200 block of St. Francis Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Arson was reported in the 1600 block of Brookwood Drive.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 100 block of Vantage Drive.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Drug equipment violation was reported in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.
- Property damage was reported.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Matthew Levart, 41, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant, suspicion of violation of child protection order and violation of order of protection for adult.
Theft
- Burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Glen Court.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Missouri Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 3900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Matthew R. Sturm, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
- Michelle L. Roth, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage, resisting a lawful stop, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and careless and imprudent driving.
- Richard O. Jenkins, 48, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- William L. Pardue, 36, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Kelly L. Porterfield, 49, of Granite City, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.