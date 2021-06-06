All sections
June 5, 2021

Police report 6-6-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of Benton Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Assault was reported.

Thefts

  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of South Benton Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 600 block of Whitelaw Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1100 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3700 block of Old Hopper Road.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2500 block of Ranchito Drive.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 200 block of St. Francis Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Arson was reported in the 1600 block of Brookwood Drive.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 100 block of Vantage Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Drug equipment violation was reported in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.
  • Property damage was reported.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Matthew Levart, 41, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant, suspicion of violation of child protection order and violation of order of protection for adult.

Theft

  • Burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Glen Court.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Missouri Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 3900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Matthew R. Sturm, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
  • Michelle L. Roth, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage, resisting a lawful stop, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and careless and imprudent driving.
  • Richard O. Jenkins, 48, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • William L. Pardue, 36, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Kelly L. Porterfield, 49, of Granite City, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
