Police report 5-8-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest and hindering the scene of a felony were reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
Assault
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported.
Thefts
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on South Parkway Drive.
- Stealing controlled substance/meth manufacturing material was reported on North Water Street.
- Stealing was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Road.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on North Main Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Fraud was reported on South Kingshighway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Ethan R. Harris, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.
- Brandon D. Tipler, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree sodomy.
- Juanita Hill, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for stealing and failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree harassment and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Kassie A. Dickerhoff, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana.
- Shaquille L. Calvin, 36, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Lidia M. Kight, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of controlled substance and first-degree harassment.
- Timothy D. Dickison Sr., 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.
- Zander L. Ackerman, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Missouri Probation & Parole for probation violation for dangerous drugs and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.