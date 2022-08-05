Police report 5-8-22

Ethan R. Harris, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.

Brandon D. Tipler, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree sodomy.

Juanita Hill, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for stealing and failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree harassment and unlawful use of a weapon.

Kassie A. Dickerhoff, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana.

Shaquille L. Calvin, 36, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.

Lidia M. Kight, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of controlled substance and first-degree harassment.

Timothy D. Dickison Sr., 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.

