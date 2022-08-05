All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMay 7, 2022
Police report 5-8-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest and hindering the scene of a felony were reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.

Assault

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on South Parkway Drive.
  • Stealing controlled substance/meth manufacturing material was reported on North Water Street.
  • Stealing was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Road.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on North Main Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Fraud was reported on South Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ethan R. Harris, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.
  • Brandon D. Tipler, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree sodomy.
  • Juanita Hill, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for stealing and failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree harassment and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Kassie A. Dickerhoff, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana.
  • Shaquille L. Calvin, 36, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Lidia M. Kight, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of controlled substance and first-degree harassment.
  • Timothy D. Dickison Sr., 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.
  • Zander L. Ackerman, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Missouri Probation & Parole for probation violation for dangerous drugs and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy