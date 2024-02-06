Police report 5-31-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

A warrant arrest was reported on Green Acres Drive.

A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on North Spanish Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on North Lorimier Street.

A Butler County, Missouri, warrant was reported on South Sprigg Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.

Assaults

Third-degree assault -- special victim and second-degree assault -- special victim were reported on Lacey Street.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Washington Avenue.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.

First-degree assault attempt causing serious physical injury on special victim, unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building resulting in death or injury were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on William Street.

Thefts

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Burglary was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Spring Avenue.

Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Louis Street.

Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

Theft was reported on William Street.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

Resisting/interfering with warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.

Driving while revoked/suspended, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in an accident and failure to register motor vehicle with director of revenue were reported on Benton Hill Road.

Driving while revoked/suspended and receiving stolen property were reported on South Kingshighway.

Property damage was reported on North Lorimier Street.

Failure to appear was reported on Bellevue Street.

First-degree trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.

First-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage were reported.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Locust Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Independence Street.

Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported on South Pacific Street.