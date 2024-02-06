Police report 5-31-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
- A Butler County, Missouri, warrant was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Lorimier Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Spanish Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Green Acres Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on William Street.
- First-degree assault attempt causing serious physical injury on special victim, unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building resulting in death or injury were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Washington Avenue.
- Third-degree assault -- special victim and second-degree assault -- special victim were reported on Lacey Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Louis Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Burglary was reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Resisting/interfering with warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Driving while revoked/suspended, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in an accident and failure to register motor vehicle with director of revenue were reported on Benton Hill Road.
- Driving while revoked/suspended and receiving stolen property were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported on North Lorimier Street.
- Failure to appear was reported on Bellevue Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.
- First-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage were reported.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Locust Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Independence Street.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Receiving stolen property, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on South Spanish Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Travis Jones, 39, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and possession of a controlled substance.
- Edward Cureton, 50, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
- Joseph Heck, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of property damage.
- Nathan Jones, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Bradley Crawford, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
DWIs
- Heidi Best, 36, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Joseph Souza, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of road.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Deerwood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Sheila Lane.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.
- Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of South Old Orchard Road.