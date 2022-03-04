Police report 4-3-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Assaults
- A sex offense was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Street,
Thefts
- Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage was reported on Old Sprigg Street Road.
- First-degree armed robbery was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Kingshighway.
- First-degree trespassing was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Frazier B. Bankhead, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance.
- Jamereia L. Jones. 29, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree trespassing and two counts of property damage.
- Lloyd L. Watkins, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and two Bollinger County warrants for failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault and failure to appear for possession.
- Brittany L. Schrum, 31, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of speeding.
- Jamie L. Goolsby, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's order for violation of order of protection.
- Angela D. Sides, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of delivery of controlled substance/hindering prosecution.