Police report 4-3-22

Miscellaneous

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Frazier B. Bankhead, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance.

Jamereia L. Jones. 29, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree trespassing and two counts of property damage.

Lloyd L. Watkins, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and two Bollinger County warrants for failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault and failure to appear for possession.

Brittany L. Schrum, 31, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of speeding.

Jamie L. Goolsby, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's order for violation of order of protection.