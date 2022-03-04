All sections
April 2, 2022

Police report 4-3-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Assaults n A sex offense was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Street,...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Assaults

  • A sex offense was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Street,

Thefts

  • Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage was reported on Old Sprigg Street Road.
  • First-degree armed robbery was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Frazier B. Bankhead, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance.
  • Jamereia L. Jones. 29, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree trespassing and two counts of property damage.
  • Lloyd L. Watkins, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and two Bollinger County warrants for failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault and failure to appear for possession.
  • Brittany L. Schrum, 31, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of speeding.
  • Jamie L. Goolsby, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's order for violation of order of protection.
  • Angela D. Sides, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of delivery of controlled substance/hindering prosecution.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

