Police report 4-23-24

Miscellaneous

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on West Lormier Place.

Property damage was reported on William Street.

First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.

Trespassing was reported on North Sprigg Street.

First-degree harassment was reported.

An intoxicated person was reported on South Kingshighway.

Failure to keep property free of litter and parking in front yard were reported on William Street.

First-degree property damage was reported on Lexington Avenue.

Domestic disturbance was reported on South Ellis Street.

First-degree terrorist threat was reported on William Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Washington Avenue.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and failure to obey police/fire official were reported on Broadway.

Fraud was reported on Siemers Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on La Mesa Drive.

Weapon violation and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Ellis Street.

First-degree harassment and first-degree trespassing were reported.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on College Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Road.