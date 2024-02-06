Police report 4-23-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bellevue Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest and weapon violation were reported on South Ellis Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on North Middle Street.
- Third-degree assault and second-degree robbery were reported on North Main Street.
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- First-degree assault or attempted assault was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Assault was reported on Pacific Street.
- Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon, property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Broadway.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Pacific Street.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on West Lormier Place.
- Property damage was reported on William Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Trespassing was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- First-degree harassment was reported.
- An intoxicated person was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Failure to keep property free of litter and parking in front yard were reported on William Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Lexington Avenue.
- Domestic disturbance was reported on South Ellis Street.
- First-degree terrorist threat was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Washington Avenue.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and failure to obey police/fire official were reported on Broadway.
- Fraud was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on La Mesa Drive.
- Weapon violation and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Ellis Street.
- First-degree harassment and first-degree trespassing were reported.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on College Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Road.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Gary Abernathy, 60, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of affray.
- Caleb Salaz, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of affray.
- Aaron Miller, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kaci Brown, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
- Timothy Campbell, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Terry Freeman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Christina Laminack, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and also arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Rachel Coomer, 39, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Tray Holland, 28, was arrested on a probation/parole warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Adams Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the area of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Morgan Street and Luetje Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
- Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Kimbel Lane.