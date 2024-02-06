All sections
April 23, 2024

Police report 4-23-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Bellevue Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest and weapon violation were reported on South Ellis Street. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bellevue Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest and weapon violation were reported on South Ellis Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on North Middle Street.
  • Third-degree assault and second-degree robbery were reported on North Main Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • First-degree assault or attempted assault was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Assault was reported on Pacific Street.
  • Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon, property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Broadway.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on Sheridan Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Pacific Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on West Lormier Place.
  • Property damage was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Trespassing was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • First-degree harassment was reported.
  • An intoxicated person was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Failure to keep property free of litter and parking in front yard were reported on William Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • First-degree terrorist threat was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Washington Avenue.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and failure to obey police/fire official were reported on Broadway.
  • Fraud was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on La Mesa Drive.
  • Weapon violation and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Ellis Street.
  • First-degree harassment and first-degree trespassing were reported.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on College Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Road.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Gary Abernathy, 60, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of affray.
  • Caleb Salaz, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of affray.
  • Aaron Miller, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kaci Brown, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
  • Timothy Campbell, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Terry Freeman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Christina Laminack, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and also arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Rachel Coomer, 39, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Tray Holland, 28, was arrested on a probation/parole warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Adams Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the area of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Morgan Street and Luetje Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Kimbel Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

