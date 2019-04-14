Police report 4/14/19

Travis M. Gockel, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child second, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew E. Prince, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.

Corey C. Coleman Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without valid license and failure to display lamps on motor vehicle.

