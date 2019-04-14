Police report 4/14/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Travis B. Wade, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
- Randall C. Holley, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a sex-offender violation.
- Monroe Hicks, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance.
Summonses
- Charles J. Rayford, 60, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for trespassing in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.
- Bennett C. Uelsmann, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.
- Debra S. Beinlein, 60, of Perryville, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing in the 1800 block of Independence Street.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- A burglary was reported in the 500 block of South Pacific Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Independence Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Burglary was reported in the 800 block of South Benton Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 800 block of South Ranney Avenue.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Albert Street.
Assault
- An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at the corner of South Kingshighway and Bloomfield Road. A suspect was in custody.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 2300 block of Broadway. A suspect was in custody.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 3400 block of William Street. A suspect was in custody.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Kelsie Phillips, 22, of Whitewater was arrested on a Perry County warrant.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Kevin Davis, 57, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving with revoked or suspended license.
- Lukas B. Sander, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
- Bryce C. Sparks, 21, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked or suspended.
Arrests
- Travis M. Gockel, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child second, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Matthew E. Prince, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.
- Corey C. Coleman Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without valid license and failure to display lamps on motor vehicle.
- Melisa C. Welker, 48, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court.
- Marco A. Dominguez, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation and probation violation for driving while suspended.
- Summer C. Shepherd, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child first.