Police report 3-30-24

Miscellaneous

Failure to have motor vehicle financial responsibility and failure to yield at intersection were reported on Nash Road.

Failure to have motor vehicle financial responsibility and failure to yield at intersection were reported on Nash Road.

Fraudulently attempting to obtain controlled substance and forgery were reported on Independence Street.

Fraudulently attempting to obtain controlled substance and forgery were reported on Independence Street.

Possession of a defaced firearm was reported on North Middle Street.

Possession of a defaced firearm was reported on North Middle Street.

Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, failure to have two lighted headlights, driving while revoked/suspended, deliver of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, failure to have two lighted headlights, driving while revoked/suspended, deliver of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Robert M. Best, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest, a Madison County warrant for dangerous drugs and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.

Antonia T. Dancer, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant for traffic violation of exceeding the posted speed limit.

Timothy S. Bain, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Festus Police Department warrants for failure to appear for failure to maintain insurance and failure to appear for expired plates.

Derrick T. Hall, 25, of Sikeston was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for larceny.

Tatyana M. Wheatley, 31, of Hayti, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

Naja A. Lee, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.

Keonne L. England, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Taylor M. Newsom, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Preston W. Briggs, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.

Megan L. Welch, 34, of Chaffee, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.

Jeremy M. Roussell, 21, of Warrensburg, was arrested on a Johnson County warrant for probation violation for third-degree child molestation and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Frantazia M. Dixon, 23, of Charleston was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for hindering prosecution.