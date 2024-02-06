Police report 3-23-24

Justin P. Wissmann, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.

Yaliyah D. Jiles, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County for forgery.

Nicholas A. Zuccarini, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage, two counts of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and stealing.

Samuel S. Sparks, 66, of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a judicial officer.

Thomas R. Proud, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for two counts of possession of child pornography.

Shawn D. Stockard II, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation order of protection.

