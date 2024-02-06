Police report 3-23-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Thilenius Street.
- Assault was reported on Good Hope Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported on Henderson Avenue.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Theft was reported on Huntington Drive.
- Burglary was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Violation of maintaining property free of litter and displaying prohibited objects were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Displaying certain prohibited items was reported on Henderson Avenue.
- Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported at Castle Rock Village.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported.
- Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Broadway.
- Property damage was reported on Independence Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Justin P. Wissmann, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
- Yaliyah D. Jiles, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County for forgery.
- Nicholas A. Zuccarini, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage, two counts of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and stealing.
- Samuel S. Sparks, 66, of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a judicial officer.
- Thomas R. Proud, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for two counts of possession of child pornography.
- Shawn D. Stockard II, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation order of protection.
- Phillip A. Johnson, 41, of Chaffee was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violation order of protection, first-degree stalking and two counts of second-degree property damage.