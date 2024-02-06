All sections
blotterMarch 23, 2024
Police report 3-23-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Thilenius Street.
  • Assault was reported on Good Hope Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported on Henderson Avenue.
Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Theft was reported on Huntington Drive.
  • Burglary was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Violation of maintaining property free of litter and displaying prohibited objects were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Displaying certain prohibited items was reported on Henderson Avenue.
  • Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported at Castle Rock Village.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported.
  • Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported on Independence Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Justin P. Wissmann, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
  • Yaliyah D. Jiles, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County for forgery.
  • Nicholas A. Zuccarini, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage, two counts of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and stealing.
  • Samuel S. Sparks, 66, of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a judicial officer.
  • Thomas R. Proud, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for two counts of possession of child pornography.
  • Shawn D. Stockard II, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation order of protection.
  • Phillip A. Johnson, 41, of Chaffee was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violation order of protection, first-degree stalking and two counts of second-degree property damage.
Police/Fire Reports

