March 14, 2020

Police report 3-15-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. DWI n Driving under the influence was reported in the 3400 block of William Street. Assaults n Aggravated assault was reported in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Driving under the influence was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Assaults

  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of North Park Avenue.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 300 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.
  • Aggravted assault was reported on South West End Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Clark Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
  • Theft of motor vhicle parts or accessories was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Robbery was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of Cousin Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of College Street.
  • Weapon law violations were reported in the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Property damage was reported at Bellevue and North Lorimier streets.
  • Drug/narcotic violations were reported in the 200 block of St. Francis Drive.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Drug/narcotics violations were reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
  • Lacseny was reported in the 3100 block of Lexington Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Bellevnue Street.
  • Drug/narcotics violations were reported at Lexington and Chesapeake avenues.
  • Drug/narcotic violations were reported at Bloomfield Road and Koch Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • James A. Howard, 55, of Allenville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Deandre M. Tipler, 28, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended; a Miner, Missouri, warrant for driving while revoked; and two Scott County warrants for weapons offense and failure to appear for driving while revoked.
  • Scott K. Lungwitz, 47, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for child molestation.
  • Ryan M. McCormack, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
  • James L. Brown, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Michael D. Bell Jr., 21, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Massac County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful use of identification.
  • Adam V. Daugherty, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
Police/Fire Reports

