Police report 3-15-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Driving under the influence was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Assaults
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of North Park Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 300 block of Bellevue Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.
- Aggravted assault was reported on South West End Boulevard.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Clark Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
- Theft of motor vhicle parts or accessories was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.
- Robbery was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of Cousin Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of College Street.
- Weapon law violations were reported in the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Property damage was reported at Bellevue and North Lorimier streets.
- Drug/narcotic violations were reported in the 200 block of St. Francis Drive.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Drug/narcotics violations were reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
- Lacseny was reported in the 3100 block of Lexington Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Bellevnue Street.
- Drug/narcotics violations were reported at Lexington and Chesapeake avenues.
- Drug/narcotic violations were reported at Bloomfield Road and Koch Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- James A. Howard, 55, of Allenville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Deandre M. Tipler, 28, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended; a Miner, Missouri, warrant for driving while revoked; and two Scott County warrants for weapons offense and failure to appear for driving while revoked.
- Scott K. Lungwitz, 47, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for child molestation.
- Ryan M. McCormack, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
- James L. Brown, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Michael D. Bell Jr., 21, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Massac County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful use of identification.
- Adam V. Daugherty, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.