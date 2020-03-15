Police report 3-15-20

Robbery was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.

Theft of motor vhicle parts or accessories was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.

Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Clark Street.

Miscellaneous

Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.

Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of Cousin Street.

Property damage was reported in the 900 block of College Street.

Weapon law violations were reported in the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street.

Larceny was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.

Property damage was reported at Bellevue and North Lorimier streets.

Drug/narcotic violations were reported in the 200 block of St. Francis Drive.

Disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.

Larceny was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.

Drug/narcotics violations were reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.

Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.

Lacseny was reported in the 3100 block of Lexington Avenue.

Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Bellevnue Street.

Drug/narcotics violations were reported at Lexington and Chesapeake avenues.