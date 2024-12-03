Police report 3-12-24

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Alex S. Curry, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Board of Parole warrant for parole violation for second-degree robbery.

Lee C. Rulo, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Board of Parole for parole violation for first-degree child molestation.

Henry L. Freeman, 50, of Wappapello was arrested on suspicion of failure to register motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving while suspended/revoked.

Destiny S. Scott, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Monte D. Gardner, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrested, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended.

Ralph W. Baker Jr., 46, of Chaffee was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on highway without valid license and resisting arrest and on a St. Louis County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Nakieva C. Hamilton, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

Robert T. Grote, 40, of Chaffee was arrested on a Pike County warrant for failure to appear for non-support and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support and speeding.

Gail M. Pullen, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for revoked operator’s license and a Cole County warrant for failure to appear for fraud and insufficient funds check.

Taylor I. Mansker, 27, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott County warrant for assault and statutory sodomy of a child.

DyQuail R. Patterson-Lane, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for parole violation for weapon offense.