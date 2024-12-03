All sections
blotterMarch 12, 2024
Police report 3-12-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on William Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on Locust Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Spring Avenue.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Second-degree assault, second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Merriwether Street.
  • First-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on Howell Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Second-degree property damage was reported on William Street.
  • Fraud was reported on Cape Centre Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Mimosa Drive.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on North Main Street.
  • Fraud was reported on Hawthorne Road.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • Second-degree trafficking drugs, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method was reported on Themis Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Themis Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Alex S. Curry, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Board of Parole warrant for parole violation for second-degree robbery.
  • Lee C. Rulo, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Board of Parole for parole violation for first-degree child molestation.
  • Henry L. Freeman, 50, of Wappapello was arrested on suspicion of failure to register motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving while suspended/revoked.
  • Destiny S. Scott, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Monte D. Gardner, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrested, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Ralph W. Baker Jr., 46, of Chaffee was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on highway without valid license and resisting arrest and on a St. Louis County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Nakieva C. Hamilton, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
  • Robert T. Grote, 40, of Chaffee was arrested on a Pike County warrant for failure to appear for non-support and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support and speeding.
  • Gail M. Pullen, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for revoked operator’s license and a Cole County warrant for failure to appear for fraud and insufficient funds check.
  • Taylor I. Mansker, 27, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott County warrant for assault and statutory sodomy of a child.
  • DyQuail R. Patterson-Lane, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for parole violation for weapon offense.
  • Ryan W. Robinson, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Christina Laminack, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Austin Maloney, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant and also issued a citation for failure to register motor vehicle.
  • Mercedez Hull, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
  • Brandon Arthur, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and two Cape Girardeau warrants.
  • Ian Johnson, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Robbery was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
