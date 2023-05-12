Police report 12-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest was reported on Fitzgerald Drive.

A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.

Assaults

Assault was reported on Landis Drive.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.

Assault was reported on William Street.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Giboney Avenue.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.

Fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest, detention or stop were reported on Westfield Drive.

DWIs

Driving while intoxicated and no operator's license were reported on North West End Boulevard.

Driving while intoxicated, operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.

Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Fraud was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked and operating a motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side window were reported on Hackberry Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Sprigg Street.

First-degree property damage was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Trespassing was reported on Themis Street.

Identity theft or attempted identity theft was reported.

First-degree trespassing was reported on Fitzgerald Drive.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Locust Street.

First-degree trespassing was reported on Montgomery Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Property damage was reported on William Street.