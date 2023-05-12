All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterDecember 5, 2023
Police report 12-5-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Fitzgerald Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Fitzgerald Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest, detention or stop were reported on Westfield Drive.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Giboney Avenue.
  • Assault was reported on William Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Assault was reported on Landis Drive.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated, operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Driving while intoxicated and no operator's license were reported on North West End Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked and operating a motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side window were reported on Hackberry Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Trespassing was reported on Themis Street.
  • Identity theft or attempted identity theft was reported.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Fitzgerald Drive.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Locust Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Montgomery Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage was reported on William Street.
  • Intoxicated person placed in protective custody was reported on Themis Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Sean Brown, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of property damage.
  • Brad Wells, 56, of East Alton, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Drive.

DWIs

  • Jessica Holloway, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and following to close.
  • James Dukes, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Lacey Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of North Hope Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Vera Wagner Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue
  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy