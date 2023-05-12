Police report 12-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Fitzgerald Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest, detention or stop were reported on Westfield Drive.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Giboney Avenue.
- Assault was reported on William Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported on Landis Drive.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated, operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Driving while intoxicated and no operator's license were reported on North West End Boulevard.
Thefts
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Fraud was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked and operating a motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side window were reported on Hackberry Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Trespassing was reported on Themis Street.
- Identity theft or attempted identity theft was reported.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Fitzgerald Drive.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Locust Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Montgomery Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Property damage was reported on William Street.
- Intoxicated person placed in protective custody was reported on Themis Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Sean Brown, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of property damage.
- Brad Wells, 56, of East Alton, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Drive.
DWIs
- Jessica Holloway, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and following to close.
- James Dukes, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Lacey Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of North Hope Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Vera Wagner Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue
- Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.