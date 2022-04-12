All sections
December 3, 2022

Police report 12-4-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Elm Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Assaults

  • third-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in an accident and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on William Street.
  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Driving while intoxicated was reported.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Pemiscot Street.
  • Stealing and fraud were reported on Autumn Leaf Drive.
  • Theft was reported on South Lorimier Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Elm Street.
  • Fraud, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, forgery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and passing a bad check were reported on South Broadview Street.
  • Shots fired, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North West End Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting/interfering with arrest for felony and receiving stolen property were reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Tampering with physical evident and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child was reported on Independence Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Hollis W. Hudson, 53, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing and first-degree harassment
  • Joshua D. Moore, 36, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Taylor S. Youngerman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested two Cape Girardeau County warrants for possession of a controlled substance and illegal burning.
  • Robert C. Wren, 42, of Jackson was arrested on two Jackson Police Department warrants for two counts of failure to appear for infraction ordinance.
  • Bryce J. Johnson, 23, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Melba J. Hays, 33, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Kimberly K. Patterson, 50, no address given, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • David L. Sweeney, Jr., 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Joshua A. Myers, 24, of Potosi, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree domestic, third-degree domestic and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Tyler S. Stone, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seat belt.
  • Ce'one K. Tidwell, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for robbery.
Police/Fire Reports

