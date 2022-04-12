Police report 12-4-22

Thefts

Theft was reported on South Lorimier Street.

Theft was reported on South Lorimier Street.

Stealing and fraud were reported on Autumn Leaf Drive.

Stealing and fraud were reported on Autumn Leaf Drive.

Theft was reported on Pemiscot Street.

Theft was reported on Pemiscot Street.

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child was reported on Independence Street.

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child was reported on Independence Street.

Tampering with physical evident and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Tampering with physical evident and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Sprigg Street.

First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.

First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on West Cape Rock Drive.

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on West Cape Rock Drive.

Unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting/interfering with arrest for felony and receiving stolen property were reported on North Frederick Street.

Unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting/interfering with arrest for felony and receiving stolen property were reported on North Frederick Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on North Kingshighway.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on North Kingshighway.

Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Pacific Street.

Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Pacific Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North West End Boulevard.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North West End Boulevard.

Shots fired, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on South Pacific Street.

Shots fired, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on South Pacific Street.

Fraud, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, forgery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and passing a bad check were reported on South Broadview Street.

Fraud, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, forgery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and passing a bad check were reported on South Broadview Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Elm Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Elm Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Hollis W. Hudson, 53, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing and first-degree harassment

Joshua D. Moore, 36, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor S. Youngerman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested two Cape Girardeau County warrants for possession of a controlled substance and illegal burning.

Robert C. Wren, 42, of Jackson was arrested on two Jackson Police Department warrants for two counts of failure to appear for infraction ordinance.

Bryce J. Johnson, 23, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Melba J. Hays, 33, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Kimberly K. Patterson, 50, no address given, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

David L. Sweeney, Jr., 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua A. Myers, 24, of Potosi, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree domestic, third-degree domestic and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Tyler S. Stone, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seat belt.