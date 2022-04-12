Police report 12-4-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Elm Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Assaults
- third-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in an accident and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on William Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Pemiscot Street.
- Stealing and fraud were reported on Autumn Leaf Drive.
- Theft was reported on South Lorimier Street.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Elm Street.
- Fraud, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, forgery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and passing a bad check were reported on South Broadview Street.
- Shots fired, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on South Pacific Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North West End Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported.
- Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Pacific Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting/interfering with arrest for felony and receiving stolen property were reported on North Frederick Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Tampering with physical evident and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child was reported on Independence Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Hollis W. Hudson, 53, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing and first-degree harassment
- Joshua D. Moore, 36, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Taylor S. Youngerman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested two Cape Girardeau County warrants for possession of a controlled substance and illegal burning.
- Robert C. Wren, 42, of Jackson was arrested on two Jackson Police Department warrants for two counts of failure to appear for infraction ordinance.
- Bryce J. Johnson, 23, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Melba J. Hays, 33, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Kimberly K. Patterson, 50, no address given, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- David L. Sweeney, Jr., 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Joshua A. Myers, 24, of Potosi, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree domestic, third-degree domestic and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
- Tyler S. Stone, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seat belt.
- Ce'one K. Tidwell, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for robbery.