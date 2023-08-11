Police report 11-8-23

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Jeffrey Hallowell, 37, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Terry Odom, 63, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Christopher Welch, 40, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Devin Moore, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.

John James, 31, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Zachary Jones, 34, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Tawanna White, 33, of Villa Ridge, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Amber Comte, 31, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sara Erzfeld, 43, of St. Mary, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Logen Gunter, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zander Ackerman, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and stealing.

Brook Leverich, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Erik Neither, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.

Paul Johnson, 34, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.

Sarah Dixon, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.

Dana Gardner, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.