November 8, 2023

Police report 11-8-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Silver Springs Road. n A warrant arrest was reported. Assault...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Benton Street.

Theft

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Louis Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Shots fired was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Keeping a vicious dog was reported on Niemann Drive.
  • Tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance were reported.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and ex parte or full order protection violation were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jeffrey Hallowell, 37, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle.
  • Terry Odom, 63, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Christopher Welch, 40, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of assault.
  • Devin Moore, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
  • John James, 31, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Zachary Jones, 34, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Tawanna White, 33, of Villa Ridge, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Amber Comte, 31, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Sara Erzfeld, 43, of St. Mary, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Logen Gunter, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Zander Ackerman, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
  • Brook Leverich, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Erik Neither, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Paul Johnson, 34, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Sarah Dixon, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Dana Gardner, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Buckner Kelsey, 26, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Ann Drive.

DWIs

  • Brian Locklear, 45, of Grovetown, Georgia, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Jordan Welker, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Vincent Tazelaar, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Devan Bangert, 20, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, being a minor in possession of alcohol and speeding.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Breckenridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Jonathan Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2100 block of Ridge Road.
  • Fraud was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Crow Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Lilly Avenue.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Wedge Lane.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

