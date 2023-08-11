Police report 11-8-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Benton Street.
Theft
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Louis Street.
Miscellaneous
- Shots fired was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Keeping a vicious dog was reported on Niemann Drive.
- Tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance were reported.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and ex parte or full order protection violation were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jeffrey Hallowell, 37, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Terry Odom, 63, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Christopher Welch, 40, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Devin Moore, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
- John James, 31, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Zachary Jones, 34, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Tawanna White, 33, of Villa Ridge, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Amber Comte, 31, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sara Erzfeld, 43, of St. Mary, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Logen Gunter, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Zander Ackerman, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
- Brook Leverich, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Erik Neither, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Paul Johnson, 34, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Sarah Dixon, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Dana Gardner, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Buckner Kelsey, 26, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Ann Drive.
DWIs
- Brian Locklear, 45, of Grovetown, Georgia, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Jordan Welker, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Vincent Tazelaar, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Devan Bangert, 20, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, being a minor in possession of alcohol and speeding.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Breckenridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Jonathan Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Burglary was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 2100 block of Ridge Road.
- Fraud was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Crow Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Lilly Avenue.
- Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Wedge Lane.