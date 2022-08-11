Police report 11-8-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Assaults

Third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on Locust Street.

DWI

Driving while intoxicated and failure to stop for stoplight were reported on Independence Street.

Thefts

Miscellaneous

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, first-degree property damage and third-degree domestic assault were reported on Cape Meadows Circle.

Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer with director of revenue, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, operating a vehicle in careless and imprudent manner and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on Broadway.

Possession of marijuana was reported on William Street.

Property damage was reported on North Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kell Farm Drive.

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on West Cape Rock Drive.

Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, resisting/interfering with arrest for felony and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on South West End Boulevard.

Failure to signal/give improper signal when stopping/turning left or right and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for felony were reported on North Spanish Street.