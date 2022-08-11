All sections
November 8, 2022

Police report 11-8-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Cape Meadows Circle...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and fourth-degree domestic assault were reported.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Cordova Lane.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.
  • Third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on Locust Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated and failure to stop for stoplight were reported on Independence Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, first-degree property damage and third-degree domestic assault were reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
  • Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer with director of revenue, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, operating a vehicle in careless and imprudent manner and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on Broadway.
  • Possession of marijuana was reported on William Street.
  • Property damage was reported on North Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kell Farm Drive.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
  • Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, resisting/interfering with arrest for felony and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Failure to signal/give improper signal when stopping/turning left or right and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for felony were reported on North Spanish Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on South Kingshighway.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Rodney Harris, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Deandre Brown, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • Michael Dilley, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Dakota Fortman, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Tyler Baskin, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Jason Johnson, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWI

  • April Creech, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 100 block of North Georgia Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Enterprise Court .

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
