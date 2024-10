Arrests

Anthony P. Jones, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for second-degree assault and armed criminal action and a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Antione Z. Austin, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant for violation of an order of protection.

Larry W. Hardin Jr., 42, of Jackson was arressted on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for second-degree domestic assault and failure to appear for the traffic offense of exceeding the posted speed limit.

Daniel P. Snider, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.

Jerrica L. O'Kelly, 33, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possesion of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven J. Lee, 20, of Florissant, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance.

Ashley Rodgers, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and abuse or neglect of a child.