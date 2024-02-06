Police report 11-29-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported on Village Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2300 block of William Street.
- Assult was reported in the 2300 block of Earleen Drive.
- Assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Shoplifitng was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Big Bend Road.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Enterprise Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Rusmar Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Gerhardt Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Perryville Road.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
- Theft was reported at Rust Avenue and South Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in he 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Good Hope Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Riverview Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Drug violation was reported in the 1000 block of South Silvers Springs Road.
- Drug violation was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
- Weapons law was reported in the 1900 block of Broadway.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Ellis Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of South Pacific Street.
- Weapon law violation was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
- Drug equipment violation was reported.
- Drug violation was reported at South Sprigg Street and Shawnee Parkway.
- Drug violation was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following item.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.