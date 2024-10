Arrests

Misty D. Howard, 49, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on multiple charges.

Sharon E. Smith, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Trevon J. Nicholson, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree stealing and stealing a firearm and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.

Logan A. Carlisle, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.