November 23, 2019

Police report 11-24-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bloomfield Road. n Theft was reported in the 3400 block of William Street. A suspect was taken into custody. n Theft was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bloomfield Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 3400 block of William Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Theft was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1300 block of North Missouri Avenue. A suspect was taken into custody.
Miscellaneous

  • Resisting arrest was reported at South West End Boulevard and Southern Expressway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Monet D. Kassinger, 29, not address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
  • Ryan T. Harter, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant failure to appear for speeding.
  • Candy R. Caldwell, 43, of Burfordville, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's order for possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked.
  • Bonnie K. Newel, 63, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for seatbelt violation.
  • Victor C. Grebing, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of animal abuse.
  • Gary A. Mims Jr., 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for possesion of a controlled substance and failure to appear for tampering with a motor vehicle.
  • Richard W. Beckler, 53, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson.
  • Jacqueline L. qualls, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for theft.
  • Thomas R. Grindstaff, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear for moving traffic violation.
  • Maria A. Smith, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Jason L. Elsperman, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a seatbelt violation and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for a traffic offense and improper registration.
  • Shaqwana S. Shelby, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoids 10 grams or less and unlawful possesion of drug paraphernalia.
  • Sulayman K. Moore, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for resisting/interfering with an arrest.
Police/Fire Reports

